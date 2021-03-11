Urban Edge Properties Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

