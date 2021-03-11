Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

GRBK stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

