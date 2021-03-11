Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $153.59 or 0.00266410 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $889.61 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00058861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00083754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 149.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,311,938 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

