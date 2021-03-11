Lea Anne Ottinger Sells 1,391 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.