The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $230.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $244.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

