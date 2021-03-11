Oppenheimer Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $255.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $195.34 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,847 shares of company stock valued at $91,643,954. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

