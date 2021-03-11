Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $27.39 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.