Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.65.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $222.82 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

