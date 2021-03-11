Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $97,450.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00.

CYTK stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

