ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ONTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

