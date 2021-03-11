WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $466,480,875.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 353.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 95,375 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.