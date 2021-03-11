$49.40 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report sales of $49.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $245.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USWS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.