Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $172.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $191.08 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $709.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $830.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $815.72 million, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

MGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

