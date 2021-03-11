$268.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $268.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.70 million and the lowest is $263.90 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CMD stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.06. 663,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

