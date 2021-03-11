Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.42 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $77.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.76 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $59.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $315.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $319.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 381,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,725. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.