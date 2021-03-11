Dodge & Cox Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 620,988 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.9% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,356,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $343.97. 88,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,216. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $342.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

