Dodge & Cox Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,615,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,374 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.6% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,041,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 585,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novartis by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 17,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

