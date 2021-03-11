Dodge & Cox Has $1.88 Billion Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,880,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,072,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,451 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 246,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,020,058. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

