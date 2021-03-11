Dodge & Cox Sells 385,172 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,472,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 385,172 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $1,068,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 194,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

