Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $859,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 19,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

