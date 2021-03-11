Aperture Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.41. The stock had a trading volume of 568,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

