HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.08. 868,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

