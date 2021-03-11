BEST (NYSE:BEST) Issues Earnings Results

BEST (NYSE:BEST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

BEST traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,953. The company has a market capitalization of $855.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. BEST has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

