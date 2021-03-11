Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

TUFN stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

