Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 421.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. 27,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,438. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.