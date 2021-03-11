Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €4.99 ($5.87) and traded as high as €5.30 ($6.24). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.25 ($6.18), with a volume of 5,999 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEC1. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.63 ($5.45).

The company has a market cap of $14.46 million and a P/E ratio of -14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

