Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.96. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 37,100 shares.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 1,362.32%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at C$12,266,805.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,600 shares of company stock worth $94,813.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

