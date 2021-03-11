Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

NASDAQ:NEON traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 74,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,296. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.90. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

