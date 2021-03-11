LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0032

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $18,171.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

