Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Freeman Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 8,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

