Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,953 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $15,549,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 434,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

