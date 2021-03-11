Dodge & Cox Reduces Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $603,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,084,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,354. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

