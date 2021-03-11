Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260.62 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45). 101,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 54,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £359.66 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

