Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson Sells 1,454 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
