Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson Sells 1,454 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

