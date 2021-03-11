E.J. Wunsch Buys 7,500 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
