E.J. Wunsch Buys 7,500 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

