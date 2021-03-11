Michael Cho Sells 337 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $468.35 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

