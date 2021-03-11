-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXMD stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

