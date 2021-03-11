$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.16. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

