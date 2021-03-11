$4.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of DE opened at $352.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.95. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

