Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells $121,880.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSTK opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

