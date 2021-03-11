$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.99.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.