Elaine R. Wedral Sells 3,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SXT opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

