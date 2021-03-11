United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:USM traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $35.52. 264,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

