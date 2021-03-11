GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,784. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.