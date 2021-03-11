Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target at $21.25

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $643.94 million, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

