Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.90

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 8485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,196.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

