Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.15

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.15 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

