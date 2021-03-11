Ronald Kennedy Sells 10,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PetIQ stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PetIQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PetIQ by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

