Joann A. Reed Sells 1,600 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Waters by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Waters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

