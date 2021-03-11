S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 1180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Specifically, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

